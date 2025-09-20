Focus on Muslim votes, Chirag to hold Purnea rally

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is set to address a rally in Purnea district on September 21 as Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region in Bihar sharpens into a key battleground for the upcoming Assembly elections.

LJP(RV) in-charge for Bihar and Jamui MP Arun Bharti said on Friday that the Nav Sankalp Mahasabha will be organised at Rangbhumi ground in Purnea, signaling the party’s attempt to consolidate support base in Kosi and Seemanchal belts. Seemanchal comprises Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts. Paswan has already addressed similar public meetings at Ara (Bhojpur), Nalanda, Gaya, Saran, Munger and Muzaffarpur districts. “It’s now the turn of Purnea,” the Jamui MP said.

The timing of Chirag’s rally is significant. On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Purnea airport terminal and laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 40,000 crore. During his address, the PM again raised the issue of foreign infiltration in the region and said that every infiltrator would be compelled to leave the Indian territory. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was also present at the rally.

On September 26, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may address a rally in Purnea.