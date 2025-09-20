Heavy rains lash Latur, bodies of five persons found after 40 hours

LATUR: Bodies of five persons that were swept away amid heavy rains in Latur in Maharashtra have been recovered after search operations that lasted for almost 40 hours, officials said on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, 27-year-old Sudershan Kerba Ghonshetty drowned in Tirru river while returning from the fields, while later that day five persons in an autorickshaw were swept away in strong currents as water gushed over a bridge in Jalkot taluka.

Three of them were later rescued, while two others remained missing, they added.

The autorickshaw was headed to Malhipparga when the incident took place at 8pm, the official said.