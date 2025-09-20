INDIA bloc allies cautious as Congress seeks more seats

PATNA: Even as Congress is trying to regain ground in North India, its push for a larger share of seats in Bihar has made the INDIA bloc allies cautious ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November.
Congress is demanding 70 seats and, according to party sources, speculation is it may agree to fewer if given the deputy chief minister’s post. CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Friday that the Congress should be more realistic in seat-sharing and focus on improving its strike rate, which would benefit both the party and the alliance.
RJD too reminded Congress of its poor record in 2020, when it contested 70 seats but won only 19. Congress should remember this while making demands, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.
Smaller allies are also pressing their claims. CPI(ML) is seeking 40 seats, while Mukesh Sahani’s VikassheelInsaan Party (VIP) wants 60 seats and a deputy CM’s post. The final deal is likely to be worked out after Navratri, but Congress’s tough stand has already slowed down discussions.
Since losing power in 1990, Congress has been dependent on the RJD to stay relevant in Bihar politics. It is now attempting a course correction. Earlier this year, the party carried out an organisational reshuffle, appointing Krishna Allavaru as AICC in charge of Bihar in February. In March, Dalit MLA Rajesh Ram replaced Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Bhumihar leader, as state unit chief. Congress is projecting Ram as a key Dalit face in the run-up to polls.
While dismissing talk of conflict within the alliance, Congress leaders said the blueprint for seat-sharing had been finalised and would be presented at the next meeting of the INDIA bloc partners. A meeting of the coordination committee was earlier scheduled for September 15, but did not take place for reasons not made public.
Reports that RJD is demanding the Kutumba seat, currently held by Rajesh Ram, have added to speculation. The Congress state president said leaders had the right to put forth demands, but insisted there was no need to comment before official announcements.The allies’ mounting demands have left the RJD leadership visibly uneasy.