India's first bullet train to begin operations by December 2027, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Sharing the latest updates on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, Vaishnaw noted that of the total 508-km route, viaduct construction has been completed over 320 km, with work progressing rapidly on the remaining sections. He highlighted the completion of a breakthrough in a 21-km tunnel, which includes a 7-km undersea stretch. “The way the bullet train brought a sea change in the economy of areas falling between Osaka and Tokyo after the first one started running in Japan, the same kind of economic development would be seen across areas falling along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route,” he asserted. “Similarly, this project will unite Anand, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Mumbai into a single economic corridor creating a unified market and accelerate industrial growth along this corridor,” he said.

He emphasised that the bullet train's fare structure will be affordable and aligned with the aspirations of the middle class seeking a comfortable travel option. He also confirmed that station construction is underway across all locations, with bridges over rivers en route also being built. Outlining the technological highlights of the project, the minister said, “The use of single tunnel technology to accommodate two bullet trains and the deployment of 40-metre girders in viaduct construction represent significant technical achievements.” He added that India has acquired substantial technical expertise through this project by working closely with Japanese experts. Discussions have already been held to introduce at least 10 E10 Shinkansen trains, Japan’s next-generation bullet train, in India. The tunnel will be a single-tube structure with a 13.1-metre diameter, designed to accommodate dual rail tracks for up and down bullet train movement.

Meanwhile, a senior project source revealed that construction on 398 km of piers has been completed for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. This includes 17 river bridges, nine steel bridges, and the installation of over 400,000 noise barriers across 206 km. Track bed construction has been finalised on 206 km, with more than 2,000 overhead equipment masts installed along 48 km of the mainline viaduct. The entire corridor will have 12 stations—eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. Of the total route, 348 km falls within Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra, and 4 km in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.