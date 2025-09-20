Kurmis begin rail blockade in Jharkhand, defying prohibitory orders

RANCHI: Defying prohibitory orders, Kurmis began their rail blockade at various stations in Jharkhand on Saturday morning to press demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, officials said.

The protestors were seen sitting on tracks at Rai station in Ranchi, Parasnath in Giridih and Chandrpura in Bokaro district under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS), causing disruption in train services in various divisions of the South Eastern and East Central railways.

Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks, the officials said.

Several political parties, including AJSU, extended their support to the demonstrations by the Kurmis.

In view of the stir, the Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in a 300-metre radius of various stations falling in the district.

The order is effective at Muri, Silli, Khalari and Tatisilwai from 8 pm on Friday to 8 am on September 21, according to an official statement.