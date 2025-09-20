Madhya Pradesh CM to host industry summit in PM Modi’s constituency to attract investment to Vindhya region

BHOPAL: In a first-of-its-kind move to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced the organisation of an Industry Summit in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, in November.

With investors from one of the world’s oldest living cities, Varanasi, allegedly keen to invest in the neighbouring Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh, the MP Chief Minister made the announcement while interacting with entrepreneurs in Chakghat (Rewa) – one of Madhya Pradesh’s gateways to eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 17 industrialists and representatives from the Ramnagar Industrial Area (spread across the Varanasi-Chandauli border) announced on Friday their plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the Rewa district.

During one-on-one discussions, the investors from Varanasi told the MP Chief Minister that they were encouraged by the growing investment potential in the Vindhya region and the attractive investment policies of the MP government.

With the delegation from Varanasi expressing to the Chief Minister their keenness to invest in Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region, Dr Yadav announced that an Industry Summit aimed at hard-selling “Brand MP” would be held in Varanasi in November.

Varanasi is emerging as a major development and business hub of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the wake of the unprecedented infrastructural development carried out there since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won his first Lok Sabha polls from the constituency in 2014.

Since becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2023, Yadav, with an eye on increasing investment in the central Indian state, has chaired multiple industry and investment summits in cities outside Madhya Pradesh, including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Ludhiana.