Mumbai Diary | Growing buzz on BJP top post for Fadnavis

Speculation is growing that CM Devendra Fadnavis may be called to Delhi after the Bihar elections to take charge as BJP’s national chief. The post has remained unsettled because of reported differences between RSS and BJP leaders. The RSS is apparently disinclined to approve another Gujarati, whether CR Patil or Parshottam Rupala, while Sanjay Joshi is blocked by the party’s top brass. Fadnavis appears to be the compromise figure. Here’s a question: If he goes, who leads Maharashtra? Will BJP place its own leader, or will Eknath Shinde be offered the chair in exchange for merging his faction? Or Fadnavis continues till these are resolved?

BMC’s reputation comes under a dark cloud

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the richest civic body in India and was considered the most reliable. Today, its image is slipping. During the Maratha protest at Azad Maidan, BMC faced anger for denying water to protestors. Later, its commissioner was allegedly under pressure from Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to withdraw funds given to an ex-corporator for sewerage work because the latter refused to join the Shinde Sena. This week, ministers staying at Nariman Point shifted to the Trident hotel as water and sewer repairs dragged on. The institution of pride now looks weak, political and careless toward those it is meant to serve.