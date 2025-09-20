Our government's intent clear, women’s dignity our top priority: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the fifth edition of Mission Shakti-- “Mission Shakti-5.0” -- campaign, dedicated to women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, here on Saturday.

While speaking on the occasion, the CM said that while the daughters used to be unsafe once, they were now confidently charting their own course.

Emphasising that women’s respect remained his government’s top priority, Yogi highlighted the unprecedented transformation in the status of women in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, saying: “When the government’s intentions are clear, schemes naturally find their way.”

Chief Minister also launched Mission Shakti Centres in all 1,647 police stations across the state by pressing a button.

He released the centres’ SOP manuals, information booklets, and the "Sashakt Nari, Samradh Pradesh” folder.

CM Yogi recalled that when Mission Shakti began in 2020, many were uncertain about its scope, theme, and impact. However, with its focus on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, the campaign has since achieved remarkable results.

“Mission Shakti has shown women the path to safety, respect, and independence, and today its positive outcomes are visible everywhere,” he added.

Highlighting women’s growing representation in the police force, the Chief Minister noted that since independence, Uttar Pradesh had only 10,000 women police personnel.

However, since 2017, the number had risen to over 44,000.

He added that 20% women’s participation was now mandatory in every recruitment. In the recent recruitment of 60,200 police personnel, over 12,000 women joined the police force and were currently undergoing training.