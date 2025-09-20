People stage protests against ambush on Assam Rifles in Manipur, search underway for attackers

IMPHAL: Locals of Nambol in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday morning staged protests against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in the area the previous day.

Search operations are being conducted in the area for the attackers and the vehicle used by them, police said.

The locals, wearing traditional mourning attire, raised slogans and held placards condemning the attack and for "creating fear and panic among the public", at a sit-in just 1 km from the ambush spot.

Later, women took out a protest rally denouncing the attack, and criticised the opening of fire in public places.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, officials said, adding no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the state capital Imphal, and Bishnupur district on Saturday morning, with the identity of the perpetrators yet to be known.

One of the protesters, S Bungo, said, "What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? It would be extremely wrong on the part of the armed men to see the restraint shown by the uniformed personnel as weakness.

"They should realise that both security agencies and government officials have been tremendously considerate of the public emotions throughout the ethnic conflict. That should not be seen as a weakness."