PM Modi declares ships as 'infrastructure', unveils Rs 34,200 crore maritime projects in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Calling it a "historic reform," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that large ships will now be officially recognized as infrastructure — a move that will ease financing, lower interest rates, and empower Indian shipping companies to compete globally.

He also announced three new schemes worth Rs 70,000 crore to: Modernize shipyards, adopt cutting-edge technologies and upgrade design and quality standards.

Reinforcing his mantra — “Chips or ships, made in India” — Modi introduced a ‘One Nation, One Document’ and ‘One Nation, One Port Process’, scrapping outdated colonial-era laws and streamlining trade and port operations.

Calling India’s coastlines “gateways to national prosperity,” Modi emphasized that peace, stability, and global growth depend on India’s self-reliance. He asserted, “Chips or ships, we must make them in India.”

Capping the day with a massive development push, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 34,200 crore at the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event, giving Gujarat’s Bhavnagar a major boost as a maritime hub.

Modi declared, “India’s coastlines will become gateways to national prosperity,” and warned that the country’s greatest enemy today is not an external force, but dependence on other nations.

“India has no major enemy in the world, but our biggest adversary is dependence on others. Greater dependence leads to greater national failure,” Modi said, urging people to embrace Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).