Priyanka Gandhi to launch 10-day ‘Har Ghar Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar focusing on women voters

PATNA: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to kickstart the ‘Har Ghar Adhikar Yatra’ in election-bound Bihar on September 26 as part of the Opposition Grand Alliance outreach programme. The Wayanad MP is expected to start her 10-day-long Yatra from Khagaria.

It would be Priyanka’s second visit to the election-bound state within a month. Earlier, she participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra launched by her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, which concluded in Patna on September 1.

The route of the Wayanad MP’s Yatra is being finalised after consultation with state leaders. “Har Ghar Adhikar Yatra will traverse through constituencies that remained untouched during Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra,” a senior Congress leader revealed.

Sources in Congress said that while Rahul and RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), Priyanka’s Har Ghar Adhikar Yatra will focus on women voters, considered the core vote bank of the ruling NDA.

Priyanka will try to establish direct contact with women voters through the ‘Mahila Samvad’ (women’s dialogue) programme. “She is expected to raise issues of Anganwari Sevikas, Jeevika Sevikas and others during her door-to-door campaign and ‘Mahila Samvad’,” sources said.

The poll promises made by Opposition parties for financial assistance to women, like Mai Bahin Maan Yojna, a key poll guarantee of both Congress and RJD, is expected to figure prominently during Priyanka’s outreach.