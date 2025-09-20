Punjab rebuilds: NGOs, NRIs, and celebrities lead massive flood relief drive

CHANDIGARH: Flood-ravaged Punjab is steadily getting back on its feet, thanks to the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations from all walks of life, including global Sikh charities, local volunteers, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
The Seattle chapter of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust has raised over $300,000 for flood relief efforts. Manmohan Singh Dhaliwal, a member of the trust and a businessman, said: “Pintu Bath, along with the global Sarbat Da Bhala team led by SPS Oberoi, will travel to Punjab to distribute relief. Our campaign will continue in the US and other countries to mobilize more resources.”
Kamal Dhaliwal, a UK-based NRI, said: “Our team visited flood-hit villages in Fazilka and Ferozepur and saw that many dairy farmers are struggling to rebuild their lives. Long-term rehabilitation is urgently needed. We are involved in this work.”
Jagtar Singh Bittu from France added: “We’ve decided to purchase buffaloes and cattle for the affected farmers. Our ground teams have already started working on this initiative.”
Sukhwinder Singh Multani, an NRI from Austria, said they had formed a dedicated group and were urging fellow NRIs to contribute generously.
In an extraordinary act of service, Pritpal Singh of Hanspal Traders in Kapurthala, who typically manufactures parts for Indian Railways, halted production to build over 100 boats.
“We built the boats and distributed them free of cost to aid rescue operations,” he said.
Speaking to this newspaper, Amarpreet Singh, founder and CEO of Global Sikhs, said: “We own six boats and were involved in rescue operations in Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Gurdaspur districts. Now we’re in the rehabilitation phase. We are constructing around 70 houses, with each house costing approximately Rs 4–5 lakh. We’re also providing household items such as beds, washing machines, fridges, gas stoves, and kitchen sets.”
He added that Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Saanjh Foundation is collaborating with them and has adopted ten villages for rehabilitation. The foundation also repaired damaged Dhussi embankments of the Ravi River in Gurdaspur.
“Another singer, Nimrat Khaira, supported us in purchasing ten machines costing around Rs 70–80 lakh for sanitation, disinfection, and fogging,” Amarpreet Singh added.
Singer and actor Mankirt Aulakh has provided tractors and committed to donating fifty tractors to assist with an upcoming desilting project to remove silt from farmers’ fields. Meanwhile, Zomato is helping distribute dry rations, and Punjab Kings XI is supporting their fundraising efforts.
Kulwant Singh, a trustee of Khalsa Aid, said their focus has now shifted from rescue to long-term rehabilitation.
“We have around 350 permanent volunteers, along with many floating volunteers engaged in sewa (selfless service). We’re currently conducting assessments and collecting data to determine which areas need help, ensuring there is no duplication with other organizations,” he said.
Khalsa Aid is also planning to build and repair homes on a case-by-case basis, assist farmers with desilting their fields and construct flood-resilient schools on 10–12-foot-high platforms in flood-prone areas.
Former SGPC member Jaswinder Singh, who leads Akal Purakh Ki Fauj, said: “We have completed the rescue phase. Now, we will help farmers reclaim sand-filled fields using tractors and labor. We will also support small traders in restarting their businesses.”