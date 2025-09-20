Punjab rebuilds: NGOs, NRIs, and celebrities lead massive flood relief drive

CHANDIGARH: Flood-ravaged Punjab is steadily getting back on its feet, thanks to the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations from all walks of life, including global Sikh charities, local volunteers, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The Seattle chapter of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust has raised over $300,000 for flood relief efforts. Manmohan Singh Dhaliwal, a member of the trust and a businessman, said: “Pintu Bath, along with the global Sarbat Da Bhala team led by SPS Oberoi, will travel to Punjab to distribute relief. Our campaign will continue in the US and other countries to mobilize more resources.”

Kamal Dhaliwal, a UK-based NRI, said: “Our team visited flood-hit villages in Fazilka and Ferozepur and saw that many dairy farmers are struggling to rebuild their lives. Long-term rehabilitation is urgently needed. We are involved in this work.”

Jagtar Singh Bittu from France added: “We’ve decided to purchase buffaloes and cattle for the affected farmers. Our ground teams have already started working on this initiative.”

Sukhwinder Singh Multani, an NRI from Austria, said they had formed a dedicated group and were urging fellow NRIs to contribute generously.