Return to US immediately or risk getting stranded: immigration attorneys, companies tell H-1B workers

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON: Immigration attorneys and companies are cautioning H-1B visa holders against travelling outside the US amid President Donald Trump's new plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on the work visas, with many asking employees to return immediately to America or risk getting stranded.

In a significant development that will have an impact on Indian professionals working on H-1B visas in the US, Trump signed a proclamation Friday that restricts the entry into the United States of nonimmigrants working in a speciality occupation unless their H-1B petitions are accompanied or supplemented by a payment of USD 100,000.

This proclamation will come into effect from 12:01 am September 21, 2025.

Immigration attorneys and companies are sounding the alarm for H-1B visa holders or their family members currently outside the US for work or vacation, asking them to return to the US before the proclamation kicks in on September 21, essentially telling those outside the country to return within the next 24 hours or risk being stranded and denied entry into the US.