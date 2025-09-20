Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K 's Udhampur; search operation resumes

JAMMU: A soldier who was critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists has succumbed to his injuries, as the Army and police resumed a joint hunt for terrorists in a remote forest area in the higher reaches of Udhampur district early on Saturday, officials said.

The soldier was injured late on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Seoj Dhar forest border in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda, the officials said.

They stated that the soldier was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The area around the scene of the encounter was kept under a strict cordon overnight, and the joint search operation resumed on Saturday morning, the officials said, adding that two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the forested area.

Reinforcements equipped with drones and sniffer dogs were rushed from both Udhampur and Doda sides, and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.

However, there has been no fresh contact with the terrorists so far, they added.