Three journalists assaulted by goons for questioning illegal vehicle entry fees in Nasik

MUMBAI: Three journalists were allegedly assaulted by local goons in Trimbakeshwar, Nasik, on Saturday after they refused to pay an illegal vehicle entry fee while covering a seers’ meeting ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The injured journalists have been identified as Yogesh Khare (Zee 24 Taas), Kiran Tajne (Pudhari News), and Abhijeet Sonawane (Saam TV). They were reportedly attacked with sticks and umbrellas near Swami Samarth Kendra in the Kaman area. One of them has been admitted to a private hospital, while the other two are receiving treatment at a government hospital in the city.

According to police sources, the attackers were allegedly extorting money from vehicles entering the area. When the journalists questioned the illegal fee collection, the goons—said to be working for a contractor hired by the municipal council—launched the assault. A team from Trimbakeshwar Police Station has visited the site and begun an investigation.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from the media fraternity, with associations questioning the safety of journalists on duty. They also renewed demands for the immediate implementation of the long-pending Journalist Safety Act in Maharashtra. “The state government has been sitting on the file for a long time. Unless this is approved, proper protection will not be extended to journalists. Every time such an attack happens, the issue is raised and then forgotten,” said a senior journalist.

NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal condemned the attack and visited the injured reporters at the hospital. He directed police to take strict action against the culprits.