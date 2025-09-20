Tighten cyber security measures in Smart Cities: MHA to housing ministry

NEW DELHI: In view of rising cyber threats, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to take immediate steps to strengthen cyber security mechanisms across smart cities.

Reiterating the points discussed in a recent conference on cyber safety, the MHA has stressed the need for each smart city to appoint a dedicated Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), backed by a technical team. CISOs will play a critical role in safeguarding digital infrastructure, monitoring cyber risks, ensuring compliance with national security protocols, and leading timely responses to potential attacks. Officials said the move comes against the backdrop of increasing dependence on technology-driven governance and services under the Smart Cities Mission.

In the conference, deliberations were held over the possible threats, the required cyber security measures, the steps to curb cybercrimes, and the relevance of critical information infrastructure and protected systems in smart cities.