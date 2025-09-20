Uttarakhand weaves sacred tapestry: 161 ancient natural sites documented

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, revered as 'Devbhoomi' or the Land of Gods, has taken a monumental step towards formally recognising the deep spiritual connection embedded in its landscape. For the first time, the State Forest Department has meticulously identified and documented 161 Sacred Natural Sites (SNS) across the state, offering a tangible testament to the ancient faith and profound reverence for nature defining this Himalayan abode.
This landmark initiative maps the pervasive divinity within the state, encompassing sacred forests, groves, high-altitude meadows (bugyals), and pristine lakes. These sites represent a unique blend of ecological richness and spiritual sanctity, often embodying localised worship protected for centuries by community reverence.
"This is the first systematic scientific documentation that goes beyond groves to include lakes and bugyals," stated Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who guided the year-long study, in conversation with TNIE. He added, "Sacred groves offer a beacon—a model demonstrating that safeguarding nature begins with respect and community stewardship."
Many of these sites are steeped in ancient tales and local folklore, connecting them to deities or significant mythological events. This deep-rooted cultural protection has inadvertently made these areas vital ecological hotspots. Researchers found these SNS play crucial ecological roles—regulating microclimates, conserving water, preventing soil erosion, and providing habitats for rare flora and fauna, including endangered species like Brahmakamal.
These sacred spaces are widespread. In Garhwal, 46 SNS were mapped, including revered spots like Ulkagadi temple (Pauri), Anusuya Devi (Chamoli), Surkanda Devi (Tehri), and the iconic Tungnath (Rudraprayag) – all rooted in pristine alpine forests. Other significant sites like Rudranath and Hemkund Sahib also blend spiritual pilgrimage with unique alpine ecosystems.
Kumaon boasts over 90 SNS, many protected under local 'van panchayats,' including Dhwaj (Pithoragarh), Jageshwar temple forest (Almora), and groves near Golu Devta temples. Thal Kedar (Pithoragarh), Uttarakhand’s first biodiversity heritage site, also features over 200 medicinal plant species.
Despite their profound value, these sites face growing pressures from rapid tourism, encroachment, grazing, fuelwood collection, and declining traditional beliefs. Sacred groves near hubs like Tapkeshwar and Sahastradhara already show ecological stress, underscoring urgent protective measures.
To safeguard this heritage, the study recommends integrating SNS into forest management and conservation plans. It emphasises empowering local communities, particularly women and youth, through participatory management, combining traditional reverence with modern tools. Funded by JICA, this initiative underscores the deep connection between Uttarakhand’s ecology, culture, and spiritual identity.
Of the 161 sites documented, 83 are sacred forests, 62 sacred groves, 12 alpine meadows, and four are revered high-altitude water bodies—Nandi Kund, Satopnath Taal, Shri Hemkund Sahib, and Kak Bhusandi Taal.