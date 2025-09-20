Uttarakhand weaves sacred tapestry: 161 ancient natural sites documented

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, revered as 'Devbhoomi' or the Land of Gods, has taken a monumental step towards formally recognising the deep spiritual connection embedded in its landscape. For the first time, the State Forest Department has meticulously identified and documented 161 Sacred Natural Sites (SNS) across the state, offering a tangible testament to the ancient faith and profound reverence for nature defining this Himalayan abode.

This landmark initiative maps the pervasive divinity within the state, encompassing sacred forests, groves, high-altitude meadows (bugyals), and pristine lakes. These sites represent a unique blend of ecological richness and spiritual sanctity, often embodying localised worship protected for centuries by community reverence.