Uttarakhand's Naini Lake temperatures boost fish survival, but signal global warming threat

DEHRADUN: Naini Lake, often hailed as the lifeline of Nainital, is now overtly exhibiting the profound effects of global warming, with experts noting a consistent rise in its water temperature. This alarming trend, however, presents a curious paradox for the lake's aquatic inhabitants.
Historically, the lake's waters would cool to a frigid 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during winter. However, this level has now soared to approximately 10 degrees Celsius. Currently, the lake registers around 19 degrees Celsius, a figure that can climb to 28 degrees in the peak summer months.
While environmental scientists view this as a significant concern from a climate change perspective, an intriguing paradox has emerged: the escalating temperatures are proving favourable for fish breeding and survival. There was a time when winter waters would almost freeze, leading to the annual death of thousands of fish due to oxygen deprivation and extreme cold.
"But conditions have dramatically shifted," local observers note, "with the introduction of an aeration system supplying oxygen and the steady rise in water temperature, the alarming rate of fish mortality has almost ceased."
Currently, Naini Lake hosts several protected fish species, and scientists anticipate a further surge in their populations in the coming years. This development is undoubtedly positive for local fishermen and the lake's biodiversity. However, experts caution that the long-term ecological ramifications on the lake's delicate ecosystem cannot be overlooked.
Expanding on the broader implications, Professor Ashutosh Mishra from G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology highlighted the global scope of the issue. "The impact of climate change isn't confined to lakes alone; it's extensively observed in oceans worldwide," he stated.
Professor Mishra elaborated, "Marine water temperatures have risen by an average of 0.8 degrees Celsius, severely affecting coral species within marine ecosystems. Moreover, the gender ratio among marine fish is becoming increasingly imbalanced, with female fish numbers rapidly outpacing males – a trend that could disrupt the delicate balance of marine life in the future."
Thus, while global warming appears to be a surprising lifeline for fish in certain cold-water lakes, it simultaneously rings an alarm bell for marine ecosystems and other aquatic organisms globally. This stark contrast underscores why experts are urgently emphasizing the need for vigilance and decisive action to control climate change before irreversible damage is done.