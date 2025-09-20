Uttarakhand's Naini Lake temperatures boost fish survival, but signal global warming threat

DEHRADUN: Naini Lake, often hailed as the lifeline of Nainital, is now overtly exhibiting the profound effects of global warming, with experts noting a consistent rise in its water temperature. This alarming trend, however, presents a curious paradox for the lake's aquatic inhabitants.

Historically, the lake's waters would cool to a frigid 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during winter. However, this level has now soared to approximately 10 degrees Celsius. Currently, the lake registers around 19 degrees Celsius, a figure that can climb to 28 degrees in the peak summer months.

While environmental scientists view this as a significant concern from a climate change perspective, an intriguing paradox has emerged: the escalating temperatures are proving favourable for fish breeding and survival. There was a time when winter waters would almost freeze, leading to the annual death of thousands of fish due to oxygen deprivation and extreme cold.

"But conditions have dramatically shifted," local observers note, "with the introduction of an aeration system supplying oxygen and the steady rise in water temperature, the alarming rate of fish mortality has almost ceased."