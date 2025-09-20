Woman's half-burnt body found in Tripura, husband blames MLA's associates for abetting suicide

The woman's husband alleged that three persons, including Manna Majumder, who is the nephew of BJP's Kakraban-Salgarh MLA Jitendra Majumder, severely assaulted him and his wife on Friday night.

"Thereafter, we went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but they refused to accept it," he alleged.

"We returned home and went to sleep separately as we often do. This morning, my wife's half-burnt body was found on a nearby road. Manna Majumder and his two companions are responsible for the death of my wife," he alleged.

The MLA could not be reached for a comment. The opposition Congress attacked the police over the incident, alleging that they were trying to shield the accused.

"Firstly, the police did not register their complaint. What is more disturbing is that the couple was chased by the accused when they were returning from the police station. It seems that the police are trying to shield the accused," district Congress president Titan Paul alleged.

Locals said that the couple was also known as BJP members in the area.