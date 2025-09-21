Amrit Bharat trains transform mobility, opportunities for Bihar residents

NEW DELHI: With the introduction of pairs of Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar, well ahead of the upcoming assembly elections this year, the NDA government, with the BJP as a key partner in the state and leading the national alliance at the Centre, appears to be achieving its intended electoral goals.
“Let whatever others’ issues aside, the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar has made us think only of the BJP-led NDA—be it in the state or for the Centre. We now have trains to move and trains to go for earning livelihood. What have they (the Opposition) done for us so far? Nothing,” angrily remarked Sohan Yadav, a resident of Chapra, supported by Runa Paswan, a daily wage labourer, and Niraj Singh, an upper caste person working as a shopkeeper, standing behind him in Saran.
Sujjwal Tiwari, boarding an Amrit Bharat Express train in Bihar, hailed the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express as a good, people-friendly move because of its facilities and comfort level.
As Bihar has never been a stationary state, Indian Railways has added momentum to its transformation from a state of backwardness to one that is increasingly mobile, particularly in terms of transportation infrastructure and train services.
“Now, gone are the days when Bihar’s residents had to use overcrowded trains, stand in long queues, and endure slow connections. That picture is now changing. With the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express, it has changed the book and now Bihar has a new face in the rail revolution of the country,” a senior railway official told this newspaper.
He added, “The Amrit Bharat Express is indeed a people train, unlike premium trains which are beyond the reach of many families. Its sleeper prices are only slightly higher than older mail coaches, but the comfort is a million times better: no jerky ride, better seats, bio-vacuum toilets, charging plugs, updated safety systems, and a pantry car, too. To average Biharis, this gives a sense of pride. It is more pocket friendly and adds a modern touch to travel to Delhi or Mumbai.”
Fourteen Amrit Bharat services have been launched, and Bihar is the first state in the country connected with eleven Amrit Bharat Express trains—a testimony to the state’s centrality in India’s mobility narrative.
Cities such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Gaya, and Motihari now enjoy direct connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.
The newly launched Jogbani–Erode Express spans an incredible 3,129 km, connecting the northeast corner of Bihar to the industrial belt of Tamil Nadu—binding the nation together from top to bottom.
“It is not just a train for people; it is a bridge to opportunities and ambitions for migrant workers, students, and families,” remarked a railway official.
According to the Railways, farmers and small traders in Bihar can now deliver produce, textiles, and handicrafts to larger markets via built-in parcel vans, while the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is providing local artisans with new platforms to showcase their products—such as Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpuri silk, and regional sweets.
“Already, rickshaw pullers, tea sellers, and hotels around these stations are finding more business as the footfall of passengers increases. Every train that stops is not only a source of travellers, but also an economic lifeblood to communities,” remarked a railway official, citing the economic benefits of enhanced train services in a state like Bihar.
He added that tourist destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, and Patna Sahib will also become more accessible, drawing both domestic and international tourists.
“The new Gaya–Delhi service, as an example, puts the most holy place of Buddhism in the world within the reach of the capital in one night. Likewise, the Ramayana Circuit is reinforced by the Delhi train, which serves Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Sita. And now that Biharis can more readily visit the Golden Temple of Amritsar or the ghats of Haridwar, those in those areas can explore the cultural treasure of Bihar,” he said.
Most importantly, the Amrit Bharat has sparked a wave of optimism. Bihar, long seen as an outlier in terms of infrastructure, is now becoming a hub for modernisation in the rail sector.
“This is because it is making youths pursue opportunities, families reunite, and villages join the national markets, as they become more connected,” remarked a railway official.