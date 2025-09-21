Amrit Bharat trains transform mobility, opportunities for Bihar residents

NEW DELHI: With the introduction of pairs of Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar, well ahead of the upcoming assembly elections this year, the NDA government, with the BJP as a key partner in the state and leading the national alliance at the Centre, appears to be achieving its intended electoral goals.

“Let whatever others’ issues aside, the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar has made us think only of the BJP-led NDA—be it in the state or for the Centre. We now have trains to move and trains to go for earning livelihood. What have they (the Opposition) done for us so far? Nothing,” angrily remarked Sohan Yadav, a resident of Chapra, supported by Runa Paswan, a daily wage labourer, and Niraj Singh, an upper caste person working as a shopkeeper, standing behind him in Saran.

Sujjwal Tiwari, boarding an Amrit Bharat Express train in Bihar, hailed the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express as a good, people-friendly move because of its facilities and comfort level.

As Bihar has never been a stationary state, Indian Railways has added momentum to its transformation from a state of backwardness to one that is increasingly mobile, particularly in terms of transportation infrastructure and train services.

“Now, gone are the days when Bihar’s residents had to use overcrowded trains, stand in long queues, and endure slow connections. That picture is now changing. With the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express, it has changed the book and now Bihar has a new face in the rail revolution of the country,” a senior railway official told this newspaper.

He added, “The Amrit Bharat Express is indeed a people train, unlike premium trains which are beyond the reach of many families. Its sleeper prices are only slightly higher than older mail coaches, but the comfort is a million times better: no jerky ride, better seats, bio-vacuum toilets, charging plugs, updated safety systems, and a pantry car, too. To average Biharis, this gives a sense of pride. It is more pocket friendly and adds a modern touch to travel to Delhi or Mumbai.”

Fourteen Amrit Bharat services have been launched, and Bihar is the first state in the country connected with eleven Amrit Bharat Express trains—a testimony to the state’s centrality in India’s mobility narrative.

Cities such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Gaya, and Motihari now enjoy direct connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.