CPI must emerge as a strong force that can shape India’s political course: D Raja

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday called for strengthening the party at all levels, aiming to transform it into a decisive force capable of shaping the country’s political future. Addressing a rally in Chandigarh to mark the opening of the 25th CPI Party Congress, Raja launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, urging the people to "throw it out of power."

The 25th Party Congress, which coincides with the CPI’s centenary, will continue until 25 September, with over 800 delegates expected to participate. Raja said the Congress would adopt decisions that could play a significant role in influencing the future of Indian politics.

He underlined the need to unite the communist and Left movements with broader secular democratic forces, to resist what he described as the “anti-people and anti-national” policies of the BJP–RSS combine.