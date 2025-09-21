CPI must emerge as a strong force that can shape India’s political course: D Raja

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday called for strengthening the party at all levels, aiming to transform it into a decisive force capable of shaping the country’s political future. Addressing a rally in Chandigarh to mark the opening of the 25th CPI Party Congress, Raja launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, urging the people to "throw it out of power."
The 25th Party Congress, which coincides with the CPI’s centenary, will continue until 25 September, with over 800 delegates expected to participate. Raja said the Congress would adopt decisions that could play a significant role in influencing the future of Indian politics.
He underlined the need to unite the communist and Left movements with broader secular democratic forces, to resist what he described as the “anti-people and anti-national” policies of the BJP–RSS combine.
Reflecting on the performance of the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Raja admitted it had failed to meet expectations. “But the election results sent a clear message, compromise, mutual cooperation, and stronger unity are essential for electoral success,” he said. He added that the CPI would take the initiative in strengthening coordination both within INDIA and with secular democratic forces outside the bloc.
“We will discuss how to unite Left, communist, and secular democratic forces, and how to mount a strong collective resistance. As long as the BJP remains in power, people will remain in poverty and danger,” Raja said. “Our Party Congress will focus on safeguarding the interests of workers, farmers, and all working people.”
Emphasising the significance of the Congress, Raja noted that other political parties were closely observing its proceedings. “We must strengthen our party. Our red flag must fly high. A strong CPI is the guarantee for democracy, the protection of the Constitution, and the defence of people's livelihoods,” he declared.
He also strongly criticised the RSS, calling it a “fascist organisation” bent on turning India into a theocratic state.
Commenting on the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Raja urged both the state governments and the Centre to extend all possible relief and support to the affected populations.