Exam scam mastermind Hakam Singh arrested under Uttarakhand's anti-cheating law

DEHRADUN: In a swift pre-emptive action, Uttarakhand Police have once again arrested the leader of a notorious exam cheating racket, Hakam Singh, and his accomplice, Pankaj Gaur, just a day before a crucial written exam for graduate-level posts by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

The duo was arrested in Dehradun on Saturday, accused of attempting to defraud six aspiring candidates by promising them guaranteed success in the upcoming exam for a hefty sum ranging from Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh each.

The breakthrough came after a joint operation by the Dehradun Police and the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF), which had been maintaining a vigilant watch on suspicious persons.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh revealed, "Given the likelihood of anti-social elements becoming active during the UKSSSC examination and luring candidates, both the Dehradun Police and Uttarakhand STF had pre-emptively placed suspected individuals under close scrutiny."

He added that confidential intelligence received two days prior indicated a syndicate was actively seeking large sums of money from candidates under false pretences of ensuring their success in the upcoming tests.