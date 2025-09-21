Five foreign nationals held at India-Nepal border in Bihar for illegal entry

PATNA: Five foreign nationals, including four from Sudan and one from Bolivia, were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The individuals were intercepted near Raxaul bus stand under Raxaul police limits late on Saturday night. They had reportedly entered Indian territory from Nepal without valid documents.

A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and district police apprehended the group shortly after they crossed the porous international border near Agarwa village, close to Ghorasahan. Authorities said they deliberately used a rural road to evade detection at the main border checkpoint in Raxaul.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team detained the foreigners, who are believed to be between 30 and 40 years of age. They have been identified as Abdul Fitah (44), Rama Siddiqui (38), Ali Abdul Gaffar (27), and Ahmad Daffala (37) all citizens of Sudan, and Miguel Solani Chaveza (32) from Bolivia.