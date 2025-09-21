Garba Row in MP: BJP, Hindu groups demand traditional dress, ban on non-Hindus

BHOPAL: Backless attire, Bollywood music, and the presence of non-Hindus at Garba pandals have become key concerns for activists associated with Hindu organisations and lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the ten-day Shardiya Navratri festival begins on Monday.
The demand originated in Khandwa, a communally sensitive district in southwestern Madhya Pradesh.
“No Western clothing (including backless attire) should be permitted at any Garba pandal. The festival must be celebrated entirely in a traditional Indian manner, and wearing traditional Indian dress should be mandatory. Additionally, entry should only be granted upon presentation of valid identification. Garba is a Hindu festival, so non-Hindus should not be allowed to participate,” said Madhav Jha, district convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch.
A leader from another right-wing outfit in Khandwa went further, calling for separate Garba events for men and women.
The Khandwa district police have also taken steps to ensure that the festivities remain "free of obscenity and disturbances." “Garba organisers have been instructed to conduct events in a completely traditional manner, with no vulgarity or obscenity. Bollywood songs will not be allowed at any Garba venue to preserve the festival’s cultural integrity,” said Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai.
In Indore district, roughly 140 km from Khandwa, senior BJP leader and former Culture Minister Usha Thakur supported these demands.
“It is time for our religious leaders to ensure that Garba pandals are organised only by true sadhaks (spiritual seekers). The trend of women and girls attending Garba events in revealing or inappropriate attire is worrying. Only traditional clothing should be permitted in the spirit of the festival,” said Thakur, a four-time MLA representing Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow).
Thakur, who has long advocated for restricting the entry of non-Hindus at Garba venues, reiterated her position. “I have raised this issue for the past 20 years. Islam prohibits idol worship, so why are members of that community attending Garba events, often by concealing their true identities? If they are genuinely inclined towards Sanatani traditions, they should return to the Hindu religion.”
Her views were echoed by BJP MP from Ujjain, Anil Firojiya, who stated: “No non-Hindus should be allowed into Garba pandals. ID proof, particularly Aadhaar cards, along with kalava (sacred thread) and tilak should be checked. If a non-Hindu is found inside, legal action should be taken, just as in previous years.”
In Bhopal, similar concerns were raised by three-time BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma.
“Men attending Garba should be required to wear tilak on their foreheads, partake in the goddess’s prasad, wear dhoti-kurta, and ideally bring along their parents and relatives. Anyone who wishes to embrace Sanatan Dharma and engage in Devi Aradhana (worship of the goddess) is welcome,” he said.