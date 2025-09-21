Garba Row in MP: BJP, Hindu groups demand traditional dress, ban on non-Hindus

BHOPAL: Backless attire, Bollywood music, and the presence of non-Hindus at Garba pandals have become key concerns for activists associated with Hindu organisations and lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the ten-day Shardiya Navratri festival begins on Monday.

The demand originated in Khandwa, a communally sensitive district in southwestern Madhya Pradesh.

“No Western clothing (including backless attire) should be permitted at any Garba pandal. The festival must be celebrated entirely in a traditional Indian manner, and wearing traditional Indian dress should be mandatory. Additionally, entry should only be granted upon presentation of valid identification. Garba is a Hindu festival, so non-Hindus should not be allowed to participate,” said Madhav Jha, district convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch.

A leader from another right-wing outfit in Khandwa went further, calling for separate Garba events for men and women.