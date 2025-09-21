H-1B decision will reverse brain drain, help India: Experts

HYDERABAD: While US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas over its potential impact on the IT sector has been met with expression of concern from some quarters, some industry observers believe the move could benefit India by reducing brain drain and strengthening the domestic technology ecosystem.

Officials and experts also opined that the measure may be temporary and expressed confidence that it would not have a long-term effect on India’s IT sector.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Investment and Industry (I&I) Cell, told TNIE “This decision by the US President could be a game changer for India, especially for the two Telugu states. More skilled professionals may now choose to stay or return to India, which will fuel domestic innovation, startups and economic growth, and help transform India into a global technology hub. This will mainly affect American companies and some Indian youths who prefer going to the US. With this, many will be motivated to stay back, and this reverse brain drain will strengthen economic opportunities, competitive wages and broader reforms.”