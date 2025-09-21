Inquiry into floods should be conducted under the supervision of retired judge: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

CHANDIGARH: The Ravi river unleashed the greatest fury, recording its highest-ever water flow of 14.11 lakh cusecs and causing 42 breaches in its embankments.

Flood waters tore through Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar last month, submerging villages and farmlands due to sudden releases from Punjab’s Ranjit Sagar Dam.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party president Sunil Jakhar, today, demanded that an inquiry into the floods be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party government had awarded the contract for safety inspections of the Madhopur headworks, which were responsible for the recent floods in Punjab and demanded that an inquiry into the floods be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge.

He also stated that a complaint had been lodged with the Chandigarh Police regarding the falsehoods being spread on social media, blaming the central government and the BJP for the floods, so that the true masterminds behind this “factory of lies” can be exposed.

Jakhar also said that the Punjab government had convened the assembly session merely as an attempt to divert attention from the real issue.

He said that the real investigation should focus on: how much water was released from each dam during that period, when repairs of the dams and headworks were carried out, and which company was given the contract for headworks safety inspections.

He added that a complaint had been lodged with the police to investigate those who, on the basis of lies, were trying to defame the central government and the BJP.

Jakhar said that the greatest destruction was caused by the Ravi River, into which water flows from the Ranjit Sagar Dam. He emphasised that the Ranjit Sagar Dam is entirely under the control of the state government and has no connection whatsoever with the Bhakra Beas Management Board or the central government.

He said that despite heavy rainfall warnings in the Ravi catchment area between August 20 and 26, very little water was released from the dam, and according to the government’s own claims, 2.75 lakh cusecs of water were released on August 27.

On this occasion, he also shared a video of the Chief Engineer’s statement with the media, in which the engineer claimed that 4.70 lakh cusecs of water entered through small rivulets downstream of Shahpur Kandi.

Jakhar, however, said that between Ranjit Sagar Dam and Madhopur Headworks, there is no other river or rivulet that could bring such a huge volume of water.

He asserted that all of this water was, in fact, released from the Ranjit Sagar Dam, which is under the control of the Punjab government.

He questioned why the gates at Madhopur Headworks were not opened in advance after issuing warnings before the water arrived. He also said that during the floods, 45 embankments were breached, out of which 42 were along the Ravi River, and the dam on this river is fully under the jurisdiction of the state government.