JK cement partners with forest department to tackle malnutrition in MP's Panna through Mahua laddus

BHOPAL: A leading cement company has partnered with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to address malnutrition among children in Panna district, located in the Bundelkhand region, through a natural and community-based initiative.
JK Cement is set to launch a six-month initiative aimed at distributing Mahua Laddus, a traditional, nutrient-rich sweet, to children in over 100 Anganwadi centres and schools across the district.
Panna is one of the districts in Madhya Pradesh facing notable nutritional challenges. While not among the worst-affected districts such as the tribal-dominated Khargone and Barwani, indicators of child malnutrition in Panna remain a cause for concern, particularly due to the long-term developmental risks.
The Mahua tree, abundant in the forests of central India, produces flowers that are traditionally collected by tribal communities during April and May. Once dried, the flowers are ground into flour and combined with other natural ingredients to make Mahua Laddus. Rich in iron, calcium, and natural sugars, these laddus serve as an energy-dense and nutritious supplement, especially beneficial for growing children.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, JK Cement will procure 100 kilograms of Mahua Laddus each month from the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) in Kalda village, located within the South Panna Forest Division.
“The initiative will begin next month and continue until March 2026. The laddus, sourced from VDVK-Kalda, will be distributed to children in Anganwadi centres and schools as supplementary nutrition,” said Saurabh Yadav, Deputy General Manager (Environment), JK Cement – Amanganj unit, Panna district.
He added that if the programme proves successful, similar Mahua-based food products may also be distributed to tuberculosis patients in the district in future.
According to Anupam Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer (South Panna), the Mahua Laddus are being processed at the VDVK-Kalda using Mahua flowers gathered by tribal communities as part of minor forest produce collection.
These efforts fall under the Prime Minister Van Dhan Scheme, a livelihood generation initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The scheme aims to enhance tribal incomes by adding value to minor forest produce (MFP) and other traditional products.
“This six-month initiative serves two key purposes—first, it creates a stable market for the Mahua Laddus produced by VDVK-Kalda, and second, it enhances the nutritional support provided to children in schools and Anganwadi centres,” Sharma said.