JK cement partners with forest department to tackle malnutrition in MP's Panna through Mahua laddus

BHOPAL: A leading cement company has partnered with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to address malnutrition among children in Panna district, located in the Bundelkhand region, through a natural and community-based initiative.

JK Cement is set to launch a six-month initiative aimed at distributing Mahua Laddus, a traditional, nutrient-rich sweet, to children in over 100 Anganwadi centres and schools across the district.

Panna is one of the districts in Madhya Pradesh facing notable nutritional challenges. While not among the worst-affected districts such as the tribal-dominated Khargone and Barwani, indicators of child malnutrition in Panna remain a cause for concern, particularly due to the long-term developmental risks.

The Mahua tree, abundant in the forests of central India, produces flowers that are traditionally collected by tribal communities during April and May. Once dried, the flowers are ground into flour and combined with other natural ingredients to make Mahua Laddus. Rich in iron, calcium, and natural sugars, these laddus serve as an energy-dense and nutritious supplement, especially beneficial for growing children.