NIA arrests two men for involvement in minor Bangladeshi girl's trafficking

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched five locations in Kolkata and Bangaon in West Bengal and arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of a minor Bangladeshi girl, officials said Sunday.

The arrested duo -- Amir Ali Shekh and Amal Krishna Mondal -- hails from the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, they said.

The victim was illegally trafficked into India on the pretext of employment, and was forced into exploitation, an NIA statement said.

The search operation on Saturday resulted in the seizure of a huge amount of Indian, Bangladeshi and other foreign currencies besides several incriminating documents, it said.

With the latest arrests and seizures, the NIA has taken a significant step towards dismantling the human trafficking network engaged in trafficking Bangladeshi girls into India from across the border, the statement said.