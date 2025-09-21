RJD workers insulted PM Modi's late mother during Bihar Adhikar Yatra, BJP alleges

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother by RJD workers during Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra', which concluded on Saturday. BJP also claimed that Tejashwi was on the dais when his party workers made derogatory remarks against PM’s mother.

Sharing a video of the purported latest such an incident on his X handle, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, "Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour.”

Union minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, “Crores of mothers in Bihar and the country have been insulted, and people will accordingly respond in the assembly election. They take offense when we call Lalu Yadav's regime as ‘Jungle Raj’. Our Prime Minister is being abused from the stage of Lalu's prince. You people will not improve. Judging by your demeanor, character, and appearance, it's clear that you are Lalu's political heir.”