RJD workers insulted PM Modi's late mother during Bihar Adhikar Yatra, BJP alleges

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother by RJD workers during Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra', which concluded on Saturday. BJP also claimed that Tejashwi was on the dais when his party workers made derogatory remarks against PM’s mother.
Sharing a video of the purported latest such an incident on his X handle, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, "Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour.”
Union minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, “Crores of mothers in Bihar and the country have been insulted, and people will accordingly respond in the assembly election. They take offense when we call Lalu Yadav's regime as ‘Jungle Raj’. Our Prime Minister is being abused from the stage of Lalu's prince. You people will not improve. Judging by your demeanor, character, and appearance, it's clear that you are Lalu's political heir.”
Reacting sharply to BJP’s allegations, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, “BJP is deeply alarmed by the unprecedented support Tejashwi's ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ has received. BJP and its allies are in no position to comment on the issues Tejashwi is raising during the Yatra. Therefore, the BJP has been orchestrating a conspiracy and conspiracy to divert attention. The people of Bihar have understood this.”
“The RJD's culture is not such that it would use abusive language against anyone. The credibility of the video being shown is questionable, as the BJP's political foundation rests on lies and trickery. If anyone has used abusive language against the Prime Minister, we strongly condemn it. We also demand an investigation and the strictest possible action against the guilty,” he added.
It is not for the first time that the opposition is facing such allegations as abuses were allegedly hurled from a stage in Darbhanga during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. One person was later arrested by police for being involved in hurling abuses on PM Modi and her late mother at an event organised during Voter Adhikar Yatra.
Subsequently, Bihar Congress shared an AI-powered clip showing Prime Minister dreaming his mother was rebuking him over his politics. BJP alleged it was an insult to the Prime Minister's late mother, women, and the poor.