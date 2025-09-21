Sloth bear that killed two villagers found dead in MP

BHOPAL: A female sloth bear that mauled two men to death and critically injured another was mysteriously found dead two days later in the forests of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

With the cause of the bear’s sudden death still unclear, the state forest department is relying on forensic analysis of the animal’s body samples, including blood tests, to determine what led to its demise.

“Confrontation marks on the bear’s body indicate it is the same animal involved in the attack on three villagers on the evening of 17 September, which resulted in two fatalities. However, only forensic analysis can conclusively establish the cause of death,” said Akhil Bansal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Singrauli.

Speculation has emerged in the area, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the bear may have consumed human flesh, possibly contributing to its death. However, forest officials have dismissed these claims in the absence of scientific evidence.