Uttarakhand excels in reducing school dropouts at higher levels, but primary education shows alarming trend

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has achieved a notable milestone in reducing school dropout rates at the upper primary and secondary levels, emerging as the second-best performing state in secondary education nationally, trailing only behind Jharkhand. However, this achievement is offset by a concerning rise in dropout rates at the primary school level, where the state now lags behind several peers.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024–25 report, released by the Union Ministry of Education, Uttarakhand’s secondary dropout rate has declined from 5.6% to 4.6%, placing it ahead of traditionally high-performing states like Kerala. At the upper primary level, dropout rates fell from 2.3% last year to 1.4% this year. Though still trailing behind states such as Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Maharashtra in this category, Uttarakhand has outperformed peer states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The UDISE+ report, which compiles real-time data from all recognised schools from pre-primary to Class 12, offers a comprehensive snapshot of the country’s educational landscape.