Wait for adoption longest for special needs children in India: Data

NEW DELHI: Nearly two-thirds of children waiting for adoption in India are those with special needs, even as the overall adoption numbers have seen a record rise over the years, government data shows.

According to the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry's latest annual report accessed by PTI, 3,684 children were declared legally free for adoption in 2024 and 2,177 were available for placement through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Of the 2,177 children, 1,423 or 65 per cent were those with special needs.

Despite sustained efforts and awareness campaigns to encourage adoption of children with special needs, official records accessed by PTI through an RTI query show that the numbers remain much lower.

Special needs adoptions peaked at 401 in 2018-19, plunged to 166 the following year, and the number has since remained between 300 and ?370 annually.

In 2024-25, 328 children with special needs were adopted, including a child listed in the "other gender" category, a first since 2014.

However, according to the report, India's overall adoption ecosystem saw a significant boost in 2024-25, with 4,515 adoptions, the highest since 2015-16.

India recorded 4,266 adoptions, 3,802 within the country and 464 overseas placements in 2024.

These included 3,074 adoptions of orphans, abandoned or surrendered children; 425 by relatives; 215 by step-parents; and 29 through foster care, the report stated.