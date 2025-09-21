Woman practising Garba Kidnapped In MP's Mandsaur; seven arrested

Investigations revealed that the young woman had been married off against her wishes by her family. She later left home and had been living independently elsewhere in the district.

On Saturday, seven individuals stormed into Bhavsar Dharamshala, located in the Mandsaur Kotwali police station area, where Garba practice was taking place. CCTV footage shows two men and a woman entering the hall. One of the men was seen wielding a pistol, threatening attendees who attempted to intervene.

The video, which has since gone viral, also shows the woman being dragged away through a narrow lane by the accused, as bystanders tried to intervene and stop the abduction.

“The entire police apparatus was put on alert immediately. Multiple police teams from various stations were deployed. The vehicle used in the abduction was traced near Chandwasa Chowki, under Shamgarh police station limits, and the woman was rescued safely,” added SP Meena.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as the Arms Act.