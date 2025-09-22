5 months on, Pahalgam shadow stays on tourism

SRINAGAR: Five months after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir continues to feel its impact, with hotel occupancy levels remaining near zero. In the first fortnight of this month, only 9,000 tourists visited Kashmir.

The slump in tourism inflow has led to job cuts in the hospitality sector leaving the stakeholders grapple with economic distress. Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) president, Gowhar Maqbool, said that the tourism is nowhere to be seen in the Valley. The tourism, he said, has yet not revived. The leading travel agents from across the country visited Kashmir after Pahalgam attack to help in revival of tourism and instill confidence among tourists to return to the picturesque Valley.

According to Maqbool, “This time of year used to be peak season with tourists from Kolkata and other parts of the country flocking to Kashmir. Unfortunately, there is near zero percent occupancy in hotels. The consequences will be far-reaching, affecting thousands of families.”

Thousands of families in Kashmir are dependent on tourism for their livelihood. According to a tourism official, only 9,000 tourists, including 406 foreigners, visited Kashmir in the first fortnight this month as against 1 lakh tourists, including 3,500 foreign tourist arrivals in September last year.