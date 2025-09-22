Air India Express passenger attempts to open cockpit door mistaking it for lavatory, detained by CISF

LUCKNOW: A passenger was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Varanasi Airport on Monday after he allegedly attempted to access the cockpit mid-air on Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi.

According to sources at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, the individual was unsuccessful in his attempt and was taken into custody by CISF officials upon landing.

Panic reportedly ensued on board when the passenger entered the correct code for the cockpit door. However, the pilot acted swiftly and locked the door from inside, preventing any breach. The accused, who was travelling with eight others, was questioned and later handed over to the Varanasi district police.

In a statement, Air India Express clarified that the passenger was flying for the first time and had allegedly mistaken the cockpit for the lavatory.

“He approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory,” said a spokesperson for the airline. “We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities upon landing and is currently under investigation.”