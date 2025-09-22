Amid family row, Lalu’s daughter says no poll plan

PATNA: Disputes within RJD’s first family has erupted after party chief Lalu Prasad’s Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya asserted on Sunday that she was not aspiring for a party ticket to contest the Assembly election or make somebody else fight the polls.

Rohini, who donated a kidney to Lalu in 2022, commented on ‘X’, “In my context, all the rumours spread by trolls, miscreants, paid media, and those with malicious intentions of usurping the party are baseless and part of a smear campaign aimed at damaging my image. I have never had any political ambitions in the past, nor do I have any now, nor will I have any in the future...”