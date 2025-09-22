Assam govt orders second autopsy on Zubeen Garg’s body

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said a second post-mortem examination would be conducted on the body of singer Zubeen Garg who died in Singapore last Friday.

The decision on second autopsy comes amid demands from some sections in the state.

The death certificate, after the conduct of first autopsy in Singapore, mentioned drowning as the cause of death.

“We will also involve an AIIMS doctor in the second post-mortem,” Sarma said addressing the media.

He added that after post-mortem at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, the mortal remains of Garg would be taken back to the Sarusajai Stadium.

“We hope we can take him for the final journey at around 9:30 am to 10 am. His family has given us a list of 85 people who will accompany the mortal remains. We will arrange buses for them,” the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Union minister Kiren Rijiju to be present during the performance of the last rites on the outskirts of Guwahati as a representative of the central government.