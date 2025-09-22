Assam govt orders second autopsy on Zubeen Garg’s body

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said a second post-mortem examination would be conducted on the body of singer Zubeen Garg who died in Singapore last Friday.
The decision on second autopsy comes amid demands from some sections in the state.
The death certificate, after the conduct of first autopsy in Singapore, mentioned drowning as the cause of death.
“We will also involve an AIIMS doctor in the second post-mortem,” Sarma said addressing the media.
He added that after post-mortem at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, the mortal remains of Garg would be taken back to the Sarusajai Stadium.
“We hope we can take him for the final journey at around 9:30 am to 10 am. His family has given us a list of 85 people who will accompany the mortal remains. We will arrange buses for them,” the chief minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Union minister Kiren Rijiju to be present during the performance of the last rites on the outskirts of Guwahati as a representative of the central government.
Sarma said he, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a two-member delegation from All Assam Students’ Union and a Meghalaya government delegation, led by a deputy chief minister, will also be present.
He said the government would invite leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia to be there.
He also warned elements that if they tried to forcibly shut down shops and commercial establishments after 2 pm Tuesday, the state government would go hard at them. Assam has virtually remained shut for the past three days.
“I appeal to traders to resume business from 2 pm tomorrow. The Assam government is with you,” he assured.
The last rites of Garg will be performed with full state honours.
The singer was in Singapore to take part in the 4th Northeast India Festival that was cancelled after his tragic death.
The CID of Assam police will probe the death after 54 FIRs were lodged against Shaymkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sarma till Sunday. Mahanta was the festival’s chief organiser while Sarma was Garg’s manager.