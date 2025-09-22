Congress takes swipe at PM Modi’s address, says current GST reforms not adequate

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation on GST reforms, the Opposition parties said that the new rates are a ‘mere band-aid after inflicting deep wounds’ and that the reforms are inadequate.

Reacting sharply to PM’s claims that GST reforms will accelerate India’s growth story, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the government must apologise to the public for levying GST on essential items.

“Narendra Modi ji, instead of the simple and efficient GST proposed by the Congress party, your government imposed the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ with nine different slabs, collecting over Rs 55 lakh crore in eight years. Now you are talking about a Rs 2.5 lakh crore savings festival and applying a band-aid after inflicting deep wounds on the public”, he wrote on X.