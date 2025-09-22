CWC meeting to take place in Patna on Sept. 24, CMs of all Congress-ruled States likely to attend

PATNA: A Congress Working Committee (CWC) extended meeting will be held in Patna on September 24. The meeting will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, besides others.
AICC In-charge of Bihar affairs Krishna Allavaru, told the media that apart from top leaders, all other CWC members have also been invited to the meeting. "Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also expected to attend the meeting," he said.
The CWC meeting is being held in Patna for the first time since 1940.
Krishna Allavaru said that the CWC meeting would deliberate upon issues related to Bihar in addition to national issues. He said that the Congress was fighting the second war of Independence in Bihar, a reason why the meeting has been scheduled in the State.
“Sadaqat Ashrama happened to be the centre of the fight against the Britishers, it will again turn into the centre of the ‘second war of independence,” he asserted.
The CWC meeting will primarily discuss party’s strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which is crucial for the party as Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has energised the party’s rank and file after a long time in Bihar.
Allavaru said that the nation’s politics is now centred around Bihar.
“Bihar is in the focus because of the assembly election, and it will send a strong message across the country,” he told the media.
In response to a media query, Allavaru said that CWC would deliberate upon ‘Vote Chori’, and people-centric problems like migration, price rise, rising crime, unemployment, etc.
“People should understand why PM Modi is not interested in solving their problems even after 11 years of power at the Centre,” he asserted.
“PM Modi is like a student who does not believe in getting marks through studies or hard work. He is like a student who get pass marks through cheating,” Allavaru said, adding that the ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft) has been caught and exposed.
He said that’s why everybody in Bihar raised slogans like ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’.
When asked about the seat-sharing deal among the INDIA bloc partners, Allavaru said that things were moving in a positive manner, and issue would be resolved amicably.
“There is no difficulty in it. All parties within the alliance are well assured. Once it is finalised, it will be made public,” he revealed.
On the Opposition bloc’s CM face, Allavaru said that it would be discussed among all alliance partners.
“At an appropriate time, all alliance partners will sit together and decide,” he said. “Our prime goal is to defeat BJP and oust it from power in Bihar,” he further stated.