CWC meeting to take place in Patna on Sept. 24, CMs of all Congress-ruled States likely to attend

PATNA: A Congress Working Committee (CWC) extended meeting will be held in Patna on September 24. The meeting will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, besides others.

AICC In-charge of Bihar affairs Krishna Allavaru, told the media that apart from top leaders, all other CWC members have also been invited to the meeting. "Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also expected to attend the meeting," he said.

The CWC meeting is being held in Patna for the first time since 1940.

Krishna Allavaru said that the CWC meeting would deliberate upon issues related to Bihar in addition to national issues. He said that the Congress was fighting the second war of Independence in Bihar, a reason why the meeting has been scheduled in the State.

“Sadaqat Ashrama happened to be the centre of the fight against the Britishers, it will again turn into the centre of the ‘second war of independence,” he asserted.

The CWC meeting will primarily discuss party’s strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which is crucial for the party as Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has energised the party’s rank and file after a long time in Bihar.