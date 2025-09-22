Cyber fraudster poses as telecom official, threatens Sudha Murty over mobile number

BENGALURU: A cyber fraudster posing as an employee of the telecommunications ministry called Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty, threatening her that her mobile phone number was being used to broadcast obscene videos. The caller claimed that the number had been registered in January 2020 without linking it to her Aadhaar number and warned that her phone number would be disconnected by 12 pm.

Sudha Murty received the call on 5 September at 9:40 am. When the number was checked on the Truecaller app, it appeared as the Telecom Department. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by 65-year-old B Ganapathy on behalf of Sudha Murty. The complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on 20 September. Officials suspect that the accused intended to extract sensitive information from her.