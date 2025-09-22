Dehradun Diary | 96-year-old donates Rs 7 lakh for state disaster relief

Jabar Singh Rawat, a 96-year-old resident of Dehradun, has set an inspiring example by donating Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Uttarakhand’s disaster reconstruction efforts. Rawat personally presented the cheque to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Saturday. Lauding the gesture, CM Dhami said, “This act by Shri Jabar Singh Rawat is not merely a donation; it symbolises a lifetime of experience, empathy, and social responsibility. His spirit at 96 is an inspiration for future generations. The CM felicitated Rawat with a shawl, acknowledging his significant contribution during the state’s challenging period.

Uttarakhand unveils ‘Sports Legacy’ plan

Uttarakhand is launching a “Sports Legacy Plan” to become a premier sports destination, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday. Inaugurating the Asian Cadet Cup fencing tournament, he revealed 23 new sports academies across eight cities. These will annually train 900 world-class athletes and 1,000 other players. “It’s a matter of pride for Devbhoomi to host the Asian Fencing Cup for the first time,” said CM Dhami. He highlighted that the state’s Rs 517-crore investment in modern stadiums and Rs 100 crore in equipment is creating “world-class sports infrastructure.” This commitment, he added, is transforming Uttarakhand.