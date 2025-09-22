HM Amit Shah positions cooperative sector, organic farming at the heart of Gujarat’s rural growth strategy

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched various cooperative initiatives on his whirlwind Navratri tour in Gujarat and asserted that PM Modi has provided GST reduction for farmers as a 'Navratri gift'.

Urging farmers to embrace organic farming, Shah emphasised boosting India’s global share in organic produce while also strengthening the cooperative movement rooted in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy.

Starting his day in Surat, Shah laid the foundation stone for a grand ISKCON temple, a symbolic gesture marking the Navratri's spiritual significance.

From Surat, Shah flew to Rajkot, where the focus shifted sharply to the rural economy and the cooperative sector. He unveiled statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former cooperative leader Vitthalbhai Radadiya as a tribute to Gujarat’s historic cooperative movement.

The event, attended by leaders of seven cooperative institutions also witnessed Jayesh Radadiya announce an increase in farmers’ accident insurance cover to Rs 15 lakh, a move aimed at providing direct relief to rural families.