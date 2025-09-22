India, Morocco sign MoU to deepen defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi held a bilateral meeting in Rabat on Monday, where both ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "The MoU provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in the defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building."

The discussions between the two Ministers reflected the shared resolve to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.

"Both leaders decided to intensify defence industry collaboration and agreed on a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges," said MoD.

To give momentum to these initiatives, the Defence Minister announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat.

He also highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies, assuring the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces.