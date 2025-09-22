Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visits Sri Lanka to strengthen defence ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral (Adm) Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 22 to 25 September to advance bilateral defence relations. During his visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to meet top political leaders and military officials.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian Navy said, “During the visit, the CNS will call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other senior government officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters, with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training, and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation.”

The Navy Chief will also participate in the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025 – International Maritime Conference in Colombo, themed ‘Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics’.