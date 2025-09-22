Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visits Sri Lanka to strengthen defence ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral (Adm) Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 22 to 25 September to advance bilateral defence relations. During his visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to meet top political leaders and military officials.
In a statement on Monday, the Indian Navy said, “During the visit, the CNS will call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other senior government officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters, with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training, and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation.”
The Navy Chief will also participate in the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025 – International Maritime Conference in Colombo, themed ‘Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics’.
The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy through the Annual Defence Dialogue, Staff Talks, and operational exchanges including the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), passage exercises, training, and hydrography collaborations.
Continuing this tradition, the Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Satpura is currently in Colombo, engaging in professional interactions, rescue and force protection drills, yoga sessions, and sports fixtures with the Sri Lanka Navy.
Additionally, both navies participate in multilateral events such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/Symposium, and Colombo Security Conclave.
The Chief of Naval Staff’s engagements in Sri Lanka aim to deepen bonds of friendship and enhance mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’. The visit reaffirms the longstanding India-Sri Lanka relationship, anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.
In another significant step towards boosting bilateral ties, Indian defence public sector shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) of Mumbai is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), Sri Lanka’s largest shipbuilding and repair company. This move is viewed as a gateway to the Indian Ocean Region, one of the world’s busiest maritime sea lanes of communication.