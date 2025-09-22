Indore building collapse: 10 rescued, several still trapped, rescue efforts ongoing

BHOPAL: A three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on Monday night in Indore’s densely populated Ranipura-Jawahar Marg area, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), have so far managed to pull out 10 people alive, who were rushed to MY Hospital for treatment. However, 2–3 individuals, including a woman, are still believed to be trapped.

The building, estimated to be 10–15 years old, housed three families, including that of owner Shambhu Bhai, and collapsed suddenly at around 9 p.m. It also contained two to three godowns on the ground floor.

“Around 17–18 members of at least three families lived in the building,” said a neighbour, Qamruddin.

Indore District Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that 13 people were present in the structure when it collapsed. "Ten persons have been rescued safely, while two to three are still stranded. Efforts are underway to rescue them," he said.