Jharkhand tribal man killed by villagers for mocking death of ex-gram pradhan

RANCHI: A 60-year-old tribal man was beaten to death by the villagers for allegedly mocking the death of a former gram pradhan in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Telotok village under Bada Durgapur Panchayat of Teenpahar police station area in Sahibganj. After a Panchayat meeting was held in the village following the death of the pradhan, the infuriated villagers tied Guhia Pahariya to a tree and thrashed him relentlessly with sticks, kicks and punches, leaving him dead on the spot on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Vilesh Kumar Tripathi, the investigation into the crime revealed that Pahariya was targeted for mocking the death of the former village Pradhan, who had passed away ten days ago. The infuriated family members, along with the villagers, thrashed him badly with bamboo sticks, punches and kicks killing him on the spot.