MHA extends ban on NSCN (Khaplang) for next five years

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an order extending the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) including all its factions, wings, and front organisations, as an unlawful association for the next five years.

The MHA in its notification said the ban under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act will remain effective from September 28.

In an official statement, the MHA said that the Khaplang group of NSCN was found to be aligned with other unlawful associations like the ULFA(I), PREPAK, and PLA.

The outfit indulged in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials, and other civilians, it alleged.

"Among other unlawful activities in which the NSCN (Kaplang) has been found to be indulging include possessing illegal arms and ammunition, obtaining assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance," the MHA said.

In the notification, the MHA said, the government is of the opinion that the NSCN (Kapland) has declared its aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Union of Indian and aligned itself with other unlawful associations.

The MHA stated that between September 28, 2020, and April 30, 2025 there were registrations of 71 cases against its NSCN (Kaplang) cadres with 56 charge sheets filed and 35 of them prosecuted, involving its cadres in 51 other criminal activities.

It also involved the arrest of 85 cadres and surrender by 69 cadres, in addition to the recovery of 69 arms, 52 magazines, 931 live rounds, 10 grenades, 150 detonators, three explosives gel tubes, 200 grams of trinitrotoluene, one-and-a-half kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) and 800 grams of other explosives.

During the period, 13 underground cadres of the outfit were also killed in action by police or security forces. The state governments of Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh have also recommended the declaration of NSCN (K) as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).