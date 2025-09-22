Protests in multiple districts against Kanpur police action over Barawafat signboard

LUCKNOW: A number of districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed protests over the Kanpur police action after they lodged an FIR over a light board displaying the message, ‘I LOVE MOHAMMAD’, as part of decorations ahead of the annual Barawafat procession recently.
Protests were held in districts including Kanpur, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Kaushambi, Unnao and Bhadohi.
As per the police authorities, those demonstrations were organised without prior permission.
On late Sunday evening, tensions escalated in Unnao district’s Gangaghat area after a group of people staged a protest march in support of the signboard.
According to police sources, when officers tried to stop the march, a heated argument broke out between the protesters and the police.
Additional forces were soon deployed. Later that night, police registered a case against eight identified persons and several unidentified persons for their alleged involvement in the incident, said Ajay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Gangaghat police station.
Police officers said they are closely examining photographs and video clips of the protest to identify those involved.
In addition, CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the site is being collected and analysed to verify the role of persons who participated in stone-pelting and other unlawful activities.
In Pilibhit, nine persons were booked for breach of peace in connection with the protest. Similarly, in Kaushambi’s Manjanpur area, police arrested three persons for taking out a procession without prior permission.
On September 10, the Kanpur Police registered an FIR under various charges, including promoting enmity, after a controversy erupted over the installation of the light board.
According to police, tensions first flared on September 4, when the board was installed in front of Jafar Wali Gali in Mohalla Saiyad Nagar.
Members of the one community had objected to the display, while locals insisted on retaining it. Heated exchanges followed, and the situation was brought under control only after senior officials intervened, removed the board, and dispersed both groups.
However, tensions resurfaced the next day during the Barawafat procession in Rawatpur village, where unidentified youths allegedly tore religious posters.
According to the FIR, an attempt was also made to put up a banner in the village, which resulted in communal tension.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Kapil Deo Singh had said that the FIR was lodged because new practices, different from the traditional trends during Barawafat, were introduced, which led to objections from certain sections of people.