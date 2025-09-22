Protests in multiple districts against Kanpur police action over Barawafat signboard

LUCKNOW: A number of districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed protests over the Kanpur police action after they lodged an FIR over a light board displaying the message, ‘I LOVE MOHAMMAD’, as part of decorations ahead of the annual Barawafat procession recently.

Protests were held in districts including Kanpur, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Kaushambi, Unnao and Bhadohi.

As per the police authorities, those demonstrations were organised without prior permission.

On late Sunday evening, tensions escalated in Unnao district’s Gangaghat area after a group of people staged a protest march in support of the signboard.

According to police sources, when officers tried to stop the march, a heated argument broke out between the protesters and the police.

Additional forces were soon deployed. Later that night, police registered a case against eight identified persons and several unidentified persons for their alleged involvement in the incident, said Ajay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Gangaghat police station.

Police officers said they are closely examining photographs and video clips of the protest to identify those involved.