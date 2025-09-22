Punjab govt to launch universal health insurance scheme ensuring cashless treatment worth Rs 10 lakh per family

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government is all set to launch its universal health insurance scheme on Tuesday, which ensures cashless treatment worth Rs 10 lakh per family.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today announced to begin the process for registration of people under the ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna aimed at giving comprehensive healthcare to the people.

Interacting with the media persons here today, CM Mann said that the registration for the scheme to provide Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment to the people will begin in two districts of Barnala and Tarn Taran from Tuesday (September 23).

He said that the process for registration will be launched as a pilot project and will be completed in 10 to 12 days, for which camps will be organised in around 128 places in each of these districts. Based on the feedback, if any improvements are needed in the process, they will be duly incorporated.

He said that this is a historic and first-of-its-kind scheme launched for the welfare of the people in the state. He also said that all the people in these districts can apply for the Chief Minister’s Health Card, and during the camps, no one has to travel far from home to register for the card.

He said that before the camps are organised, the entire area will be informed through public announcements to ensure everyone knows about the camps.

Mann said that the applicants only need to bring their Aadhaar card, Voter ID, and a passport-size photo to the camp, and no other documents will be required.

Subsequently, Mann said that the registration for this scheme will begin across Punjab and once it is completed throughout the state, it will be officially launched.