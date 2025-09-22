Punjab Police arrest three operatives involved in cross-border illegal weapon supply

CHANDIGARH: In an intelligence-based operation, the Punjab Police has dismantled an organised arms and hawala network with the arrest of its three operatives involved in cross-border illegal weapons supply.

Punjab Police recovered 10 sophisticated weapons and Rs 2.5 lakh Hawala money from their possession. Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that those arrested have been identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Bau (22), a resident of Majhi Meo in Amritsar; Manbir Singh (26), a resident of Vaan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran; and Mohammad Tofiq Khan alias Babblu (42), a resident of Gautam Nagar in Mumbai.

The recovered weapons include three .30 bore PX5 pistols, three 9MM Glocks, one 9MM Beretta, and three .30 bore pistols. He said that the preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers.

They also said that social media was used to procure and distribute illegal weapons with the intention of disturbing peace and harmony in the State.